Southern IN high school employee charged with child seduction

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A man who was employed by a southern Indiana high school is facing a charge of child seduction.

Alonzo Richmond was charged Wednesday by Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

Richmond was employed by Silver Creek High School as a theater department sponsor.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Mull said the charge was in relation to an activity with a student at the school.

WAVE 3 News reporter Kasey Cunningham is investigating the arrest and will have more on WAVE 3 News at 5.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.