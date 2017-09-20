Southern IN high school employee charged with child seduction

Jeffersonville Police said they are thankful to those who helped with the investigation.More >>
Jeffersonville Police said they are thankful to those who helped with the investigation.More >>
A man who was employed by a southern Indiana high school is facing a charge of child seduction.More >>
A man who was employed by a southern Indiana high school is facing a charge of child seduction.More >>
The University of Louisville men's basketball team will compete in a pair of public Red-White intrasquad scrimmages in the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 27.More >>
The University of Louisville men's basketball team will compete in a pair of public Red-White intrasquad scrimmages in the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 27.More >>
The first woman in Kentucky who had a double-hand transplant is celebrating her one-year milestone.More >>
The first woman in Kentucky who had a double-hand transplant is celebrating her one-year milestone.More >>