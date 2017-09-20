Southern IN high school theater sponsor charged with child seduction

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A man who worked at a southern Indiana high school according to Indiana State Police, is facing a charge of child seduction.

Alonzo Richmond was charged Wednesday by Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

According to court documents, Richmond kissed a 17-year-old male student and grabbed his buttock after a theater event at the Silver Creek Township Park in Sellersburg. Documents stated that Richmond and the student would often talk about sex. Richmond allegedly would try to convince the student that he was homosexual and to break up with his girlfriend.

Early Saturday morning, court documents state that Richmond walked the teen to his car, hugged the teen, and kissed him. During the kiss, Richmond allegedly grabbed the teen's buttocks several times. Another teen told state police that he witnessed the incident, according to an affidavit. The affidavit also said that Richmond admitted to kissing the teen.

In a statement to WAVE 3 News, West Clark Community Schools said they are aware that Richmond is under investigation by State authorities. They explained that Richmond is an extracurricular activity sponsor but has never been a certified teacher employed by West Clark.

"The circumstances for which Mr. Richmond is being investigated allegedly took place off school grounds, at an event not sponsored or endorsed by West Clark," the district said in a press release. "West Clark is cooperating fully with all investigating agencies. Upon advice of Corporation Counsel, West Clark is not at liberty to comment on details under investigation."

