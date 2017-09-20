113 new jobs coming with Owensboro auto supplier expansion

Automotive frame manufacturer Metalsa Structural Products Inc. will add 113 jobs at its Owensboro facility with a $36.5 million expansion to produce a new line of stamped and welded components.

The $36.5 million will include investment in robotic welding cells, assembly line robots, infrastructure, and building expansions to increase the facility’s square footage to accommodate the new production line and additional warehouse space.

The expansion began this summer and hiring is for September 2018 through June 2019.

Company leaders expect production to begin in March 2019.

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in June preliminarily approved Metalsa for tax incentives up to $3.5 million through the Kentucky Business Investment program.

The performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of its investment over the agreement term through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by meeting job and investment targets.

In addition, Metalsa can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network.

Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

In fiscal year 2016, the Kentucky Skills Network provided training for nearly 95,000 Kentuckians and 5,000 companies from a variety of industry sectors.

