Man charged with robbing 2 Jeffersonville businesses

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police have arrested a man that they said robbed two businesses over the weekend.

Mark T. Tooley II, also known as Mark Johnson, has been charged with two counts of robbery.

Police believe that Tooley robbed Red Carpet Liquors on Crestview Court on Saturday. Tooley allegedly robbed the Stop-N-Go on Allison Lane four hours later, according to a press release.

Police identified Tooley through surveillance photos. He was brought in for questioning on Tuesday and confessed to the robberies, police said.

Jeffersonville Police said they are thankful to those who helped with the investigation.

"Citizen involvement played an important role in the identification of the suspect in this case," Jeffersonville Police said in a press release. "It is through our partnership with the community that the Jeffersonville Police Department can perform its duties to serve and protect effectively."

