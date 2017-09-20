Paducah, KY bank donates proceeds from eclipse glasses

Paducah Bank presented a check for $2,500 to the Challenger Learning Center on Wednesday, September 20 with proceeds from the bank's solar eclipse glasses sale.

The bank's solar glasses went on sale about 10 days before the eclipse on August 21, selling out the first day.

"This was a once in a lifetime event, and we are extremely happy to donate these monies to the college. We appreciate the Challenger Learning Center and all they do for our kids and for the communities they serve," said Mardie Herndon, Paducah Bank President and Chief Operating Officer.

The money will be used for future programming at the Challenger Learning Center.

The donation brings the community support of the eclipse event full circle, said Challenger Learning Center Director Mellisa Duncan. "Our Night at Noon event was our way of sharing the eclipse with our community and visitors from all over the world. Paducah Bank's generosity to the Challenger Learning Center with this donation shows continued support for this community."

The Challenger Learning Center, which is on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, will be celebrating its 15th year of operations on October 19 and has served more than 100,000 children and adults since the Center opened in 2002.

