Former Bullitt County Chief Deputy indicted for second time

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A former Bullitt County Chief Deputy has been indicted on multiple charges.

John Cottrell has been indicted on the following charges: theft of a legend drug, abuse of public trust less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, misapplication of entrusted property and official misconduct.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Former Bullitt County deputy sues Sheriff

+ Former Bullitt County chief deputy indicted

+ Charges against former Bullitt County chief deputy dismissed

Special Nelson County prosecutor Terry Geoghegan confirmed that the crimes occurred before October 6, 2016.

Cottrell was indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in March. That indictment said he had a Sheriff's Office ID card made out in the name of a woman. Those charges were dismissed.

In January, he filed a lawsuit against the sheriff, saying he was fired because he was investigating the sheriff for what he called "serious criminal activity."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.