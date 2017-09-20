Local fire depts. take child safety seat courses

On Wednesday, at Little Lambs Childcare, they held a drive-through clinic for any parents who are unsure if their child's seats have been installed properly (WFIE)

Local fire departments have been taking courses to become certified for correct child safety seat installation.

We have seven new child passenger safety seat technicians for our area. Great job @Henderson_FD @kystatepolice and Boonville FD. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/ri1PbH6cNW — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) September 20, 2017

They said having a child seat isn't enough. Making sure it is installed correctly is just as important, and improperly installed seats are more common than you may think.

"I'd say that between 70 and 90 percent of seats are probably, there's something wrong with them with the way they are installed or the harness system or location or something like that," said Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman. "It's a pretty common thing. It's something that people really need education on."

Chief Foreman said if you have any questions about your child's safety-seat, you should head to your local fire department so a trained official can check it out for you.

