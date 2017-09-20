JCPS bus shot at with BB gun

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a Jefferson County Public Schools bus is shot at with a BB gun.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, MetroSafe said.

MetroSafe confirmed the bus driver called the police and said the bus at been shot at in the 5200 block of Cynthia Drive. No students were on the bus at the time of the incident according to JCPS and the bus was shot at with a BB gun.

