No arrests six months after mass shooting at art gallery concert

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's been six months since that terrifying shooting at a Louisville art gallery and police are still trying to figure out who opened fire during a concert that killed a University of Louisville student and injured five others.



The shooting happened on March 19 at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery in the Portland neighborhood. The shootout at the concert left Savannah Walker, 20, dead. According to Walker's father, his daughter saved lives that night pushing people down before taking a shot directly to the chest.

"Every person who dies is a kid to somebody," said Dean Walker, Savannah's father. "My kid died."



Walker said he's frustrated that people won't come forward to help police make an arrest.

"People know and won't come forward to get the people off the streets," Walker said. "There are really a lot of young people in Louisville that are afraid to go out at night."



That includes people like Tejianna Saxton.



"I still live in fear and I’m getting counseling for it," Saxton said.



Saxton, 22, was inside the gallery by the stage when the gun shots rang out. Currently studying nursing at Spalding University, Saxton wishes her college years were different.

"I currently have friends that like to go out and have fun and every time they ask me to go out, it's really hard for me to say yes because of what happened that night," Saxton said.

Walker is hoping the people who know something will see Saxton's pain and his.

"I know they are scared and I understand but, the thing about it is I can tell you right now it will lift a burden off you," Walker said. "Come forward and tell. The fact that you are doing something to relieve the fear that everyone is experiencing."

Tim Faulkner from the Tim Faulkner Gallery said they are still struggling with heartache from all of this. The shooting that night was not a gallery event, but a concert sponsored by promoters leasing the space.



Faulkner said they are continuing to be inclusive to the entire city, but added that they are more cautious about what promoters they do business with.



Louisville Metro police said they are still investigating the case, if you have any information call 574-LMPD (5673).

