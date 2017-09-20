Donnelly: Not feeling pressure to back President Trump on tax reform

The last time Trump was in Indiana he toured the Carrier plant in Indianapolis. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President Donald Trump plans to visit Indiana next week.

The president is expected to be touting tax reform and is trying to persuade Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN) to get behind him.

Donnelly told WAVE 3 News Wednesday, he would be happy to appear with the president in Indiana if he is asked and his schedule permits. He also said he would support tax reform as long as the final plan helps middle class families, creates more jobs and does not increase the deficit.

Senator Donnelly told us he does not feel pressure from the president to support the plan. "You know actually I don't," he said.

Donnelly maintains he is not feeling the heat to back Trump's tax reform overhaul even though he is up for re-election next year in a state where Trump is popular. But the Indiana democrat says the president did talk tax cuts during their recent dinner.

"He never pressured, he just laid out that, 'Look, my goal is to also to make sure the tax cuts help the middle class,' and I said to him, 'Mr. President it's not the very wealthy who elected you,'" Donnelly told us.

This summer, senate democrats created a list of demands to work on tax reform. Donnelly is one of three who did not sign it. President Trump has said he would seek to lower corporate and individual tax rates.

Now with the announcement about the president's visit, Donnelly told us, "I'd be honored to be there with the president when he's in Indiana," he said. "The challenge I have to work through is the senate schedule because I believe he'll be there at the same time that we are here."

Details have not been released about President Trump's visit yet, but according to WANE TV in Fort Wayne, the president will be speaking at a company in Indianapolis.

The last time Trump came to Indiana he toured the Carrier plant in Indy.

For republicans in the Hoosier state like Floyd County GOP Chair Shawn Carruthers, any place or time Trump comes to town is good.

"It's a time of celebration, a time for Indiana to shine and really stand out for America," he said. "To show what Hoosier values are all about."

Vice President Mike Pence also announced separate Indiana visits this month to promote the tax reform plan.

