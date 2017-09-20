Donnelly: Not feeling pressure to back President Trump on tax reform

It's been six months since that terrifying shooting at a Louisville art gallery and police are still trying to figure out who opened fire during a concert that killed a University of Louisville student and injured five others.More >>
The president is expected to be touting tax reform and is trying to persuade Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN) to get behind him.More >>
UberEATS has not released an official start date for the program.More >>
A man who was employed by a southern Indiana high school is facing a charge of child seduction.More >>
The magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, collapsing buildings in plumes of dust and killing more than 200 people.More >>
