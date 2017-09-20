UberEATS coming to Louisville

UberEATS has not released an official start date for the program. (Source: UberEATS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular food delivery service is coming soon to Louisville.

UberEATS is a special Uber app that allows users to have food delivered from restaurants across the city.

According to Uber, UberEATS will partner with uberX to make delivery even faster.

Uber is asking for recommendations of restaurants users would like to see on the app.

UberEATS has not released an official start date for the program.

