Motivational speaker 'Retro Bill' brings positive messages to Owensboro youth

Kids at Newton Parrish Elementary school in Owensboro got quite the show on Wednesday.

Motivational speaker "Retro Bill" brought his show of positive messages to youth all across Owensboro the last few days.

Retro Bill, in partnership with Owensboro Police Department's DARE program, spoke to Newton Parrish kids about school safety, good character, anti-bullying, and boosting self-esteem among many other topics, all with a light-hearted approach.

Retro Bill is the alter-ego of actor, producer, and artist Bill Russ, and he's been doing this for about 20 years.

