UPS hiring for 95,000 permanent positions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UPS is gearing up for a busy holiday season and that means a hiring spree.

The company is hiring in Louisville right now for a variety of part-time positions.

Across the United States, UPS is hiring 95,000 workers.

The hiring push is to prepare the company for the holiday rush, but positions are open now.

"We will hire them today [Wednesday]. We are looking for employees today," UPS Workforce Planning Manager Pat Murphy said. "We are actually hiring for our night shift and our day shift. They are permanent employees so we will keep them and they will be able to keep working if they have that interest."

Murphy says the peak holiday season starts November 1 and extends well into January, as many people return purchases.

To learn more or apply for a position, visit www.jobs-ups.com.

