Boone County bus driver saves choking student: 'He helped me help him'

Rod Price, who drives bus 334 for Thornwilde Elementary, was recently approached by a fifth grade student who was choking and beginning to turn blue.

Price jumped into action, performing the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the object, saving the student's life. Price said it was a mint.

"He listened to all the instructions, he helped me help him," Price said.

He says he's been working for Boone County for eight years and driving the bus for six.

"It hasn't sunk in, the actuality of it," Price said, when asked how it felt to save a life.

School officials said they have wonderful employees throughout the district and are grateful to have people like Price taking care of students.

Price said it would benefit anyone to learn how to perform the Heimlich.

"The Heimlich works, I'm living proof of that," he said. "At least administer it ... you should know portions of CPR just for your general community. You don't have to be a professional to lend assistance to someone."

Thornwilde is in Hebron, Ky., about 20 miles west of Cincinnati.

