Trial date set for man accused of distributing drugs that led to a death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with distributing drugs that resulted in a death now has an official trial date.

Jihad A. Haqq, 37, was indicted for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of another.

Haqq's trial date has been set for November 13.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Bourbon heist case nearing a conclusion

+ No arrests six months after mass shooting at art gallery concert

+ Southern IN high school theater sponsor charged with child seduction

According to the in, Haqq knowingly and intentionally distributed a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

If convicted, Haqq could be sentenced to at least 20 years in prison including life, fined $1,000,000 and ordered to serve up to and including a life period of supervised release.

This case is being investigated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.