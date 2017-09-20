Bernie Casey, pro football player turned actor, dies

The middleweight champion boxer was the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson as well as the inspiration for the move Raging Bull, which starred Robert DeNiro as the title character.More >>
The middleweight champion boxer was the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson as well as the inspiration for the move Raging Bull, which starred Robert DeNiro as the title character.More >>
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.More >>
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>