WaterStep receives $50,000 in grants for renovations

The money will be used to renovate the headquarters and help expand and enhance its manufacturing and assembly capabilities. (Source: WaterStep)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local nonprofit that works to provide safe water to communities around the world has received two grants to help pay for the organization's expansion.

The grants to WaterStep, one from Louisville Water Foundation and the other from the UPS Foundation, total $50,000.

The money will be used to renovate the headquarters and help expand and enhance its manufacturing and assembly capabilities.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Bourbon heist case nearing a conclusion

+ UPS hiring for 95,000 permanent positions

+ Pass the Cash: Father of four battles cancer

Renovations are already underway and the project is expected to be complete by the end of December.

"Updating our capacity will allow us to be more effective and efficient in making equipment for our own use in the field, as well as to sell to other individuals and NGO's who are working to against the threats posed by contaminated water and poor knowledge of hygiene," WaterStep Founder and CEO Mark Hogg said.

"We are taking giant strides to become a world leader in humanitarian water relief and health and hygiene education, and the Louisville Water Foundation and UPS Foundation grants greatly help us in these efforts."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.