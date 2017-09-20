Overturned semi closes I-65S ramp to Outer Loop

A crash involving a semi has closed the ramp from I-65 S to the Outer Loop. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An overturned tractor trailer has closed the ramp from Interstate 65 South to the Outer Loop in south Louisville.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

Fire crews rescued the driver. Officials are checking on the driver of the semi, who is expected to be taken to University Hospital.

It is not clear how long the I-65S ramp to the Outer Loop will be closed.

Drivers should avoid the area as traffic is congested.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we get more information.

