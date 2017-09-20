Firefighter hurt battling house fire near Churchill Downs

One firefighter was taken to the hospital. (Source: William Joy, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One firefighter was injured while working to put out a large house fire near Churchill Downs.

The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Thornberry Avenue, off 7th Street Road in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

When crews arrived they found the single story home engulfed in fire and heavy smoke. More than two dozen firefighters rushed to help.

At least one firefighter was hurt. We do not know his or her condition at this time but that person is being taken to University Hospital.

Fire crews tell us everyone living in the home was able to get out safely.

The fire may have started from lawn equipment, according to officials.

We have a crew at the house and will update this story with more information as we get it.

