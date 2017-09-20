Mystery tombstone discovered in NKY, police working to find family members

The Dayton Kentucky Police Department is hoping to reunite a family with a 134-year-old tombstone that was discovered in the 1000 block of Dayton Avenue.

The tombstone reads “Rosy Pink Dau of S &M Workman Born Mar 17, 1876 Died Mar 29, 1883.”

The department has a Facebook post has been shared more than 100 times and they ask anyone with information on Rosy’s descendants to call their office. The Facebook post has sparked many to start researching the Workman family tree.

“She probably is buried at Old Corinth Cemetery in Robertson County Kentucky,” Tammy Cornett said. “That's where her father is buried. I can't confirm that because it's a very old cemetery, there's not a lot of listings for it.”

Cornett said she has been studying genealogy for the last three decades and was able to trace Workman’s family backwards but is still working to trace the family tree to the present.

“What I did was I took Rosy and went backwards to find out, at least, where her family was from,” Cornett said. “Now, everybody has got me intrigued, so I'm going to go Rosy forward. Obviously, I have to take her brothers and sisters... she was the 16th child of this family.”

FOX19 NOW has not yet been able to confirm with the Dayton Police Department exactly where the tombstone was found along Dayton Avenue or how long it had been there.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.