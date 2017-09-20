Mecum Auctions returns to Louisville

General admission tickets are available for $20 in advance and $30 at the door. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mecum Auctions is back in Louisville with hundreds of cars ready for auction.

Mecum Auctions is the world’s largest collector car auction company. They are back at the Kentucky Exposition Center with an around 700 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, Hot Rods and Resto-Mods ready for the auction block. The vehicles come from 20 states and even Canada.

Mecum Louisville 2017 is open to buyers, sellers and spectators.

Bidder registration is available online; click here to register.

General admission tickets are available for $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

Mecum Auctions schedule is as follows:

Thursday, September 21 Doors Open at 8 a.m. Road Art at 11:30 a.m. Collector Cars at noon

Friday and Saturday, September 22-23 Doors Open at 8 a.m. Road Art at 9:30 a.m. Collector Cars at 10 a.m.



