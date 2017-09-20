Smith leads US women's gymnastics world championship team

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - National champion Ragan Smith and Olympic alternate Ashton Locklear will lead the U.S. women's gymnastics team to the world championships in Montreal next month.

Jade Carey and Morgan Hurd also will compete for the four-woman U.S. team when the event begins on Oct. 4. Jordan Chiles, who finished runner-up to Smith at the national championships in August, will serve as the alternate.

Smith and Locklear were both alternates for the 2016 Olympic team. Smith cruised to the all-around title at the national championships, beating the rest of the field by more than three points.

Riley McCusker, who finished third behind Smith, was forced to withdraw from the national selection camp due to injury.

An American woman has won the last four world championship all-around titles. Simone Biles won three straight from 2013-15 and Jordyn Wieber won in 2011.

