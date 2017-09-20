Outdoor mass honors first Catholic church in New Albany

Holy Trinity Heritage Court preserves history and provides community space. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - New Albany's first Catholic church was honored with a special outdoor mass service Wednesday night.

Holy Trinity Heritage Court marks the spot that once housed Holy Trinity Catholic Church, which was built in 1852.

The area has been vacant since a fire destroyed the church in 1979.

Now it is available for use by the community.

This project has been in the works since early spring.

