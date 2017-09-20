Date of Elm Street lane conversion set

Elm Street is the last New Albany street to be converted. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The last of five New Albany streets to be converted from one-way to two-way now has a tentative date to be switched.

According to our partners at the News and Tribune, the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety was told Tuesday evening that Elm Street should make the switch sometime on October 3.

Market Street made the conversion one week ago.

And Spring, Pearl and Bank Streets switched to two-way streets in August.

