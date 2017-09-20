Date of Elm Street lane conversion set

The call came in just before 11 p.m. from 6100 Dutchmans Lane in Louisville's Bowman neighborhood.More >>
The call came in just before 11 p.m. from 6100 Dutchmans Lane in Louisville's Bowman neighborhood.More >>
The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. As of 10:45 p.m., the ramp remains closed.More >>
The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. As of 10:45 p.m., the ramp remains closed.More >>
Bales Motor has been family owned in Jeffersonville for 65 years.More >>
Bales Motor has been family owned in Jeffersonville for 65 years.More >>
The last of five New Albany streets to be converted from one-way to two-way now has a tentative date to be switched.More >>
The last of five New Albany streets to be converted from one-way to two-way now has a tentative date to be switched.More >>
The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Thornberry Avenue, off 7th Street Road in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.More >>
The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Thornberry Avenue, off 7th Street Road in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.More >>