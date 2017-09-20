LouCity beats Rochester 2-1 on late penalty kick

If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

LOUISVILLE, KY - Forward Luke Spencer’s penalty kick deep in stoppage time Wednesday propelled Louisville City FC to a 2-1 win over the Rochester Rhinos and a crucial three three points late in the United Soccer League season.

On a night the second-place Charlotte Independence fell, LouCity increased its lead to six points — but only after some late drama.

Defender Oscar Jimenez’s free kick nicked off a Rhinos defender’s hand in the box, leading to Spencer’s penalty try. He placed it to the goalkeeper’s left, and the final whistle blew seconds later.

In its third season, LouCity’s chasing its first top seed in the USL Cup Playoffs. For the overall regular-season crown, the club’s now just two points back of Western Conference leader Real Monarchs SLC. Both sides have five games left.

LouCity and Rochester scored a goal apiece in the first half, with midfielder George Davis IV delivering a rocket of a shot to put the home side up in the 23rd minute. Rhinos forward Jochen Graf equalized in the 43rd minute, and the score remained deadlocked from there until Spencer’s strike.

Final stats: http://bit.ly/2xwTqcz

Highlights: http://bit.ly/2yezHeQ

Photos: http://bit.ly/2wIgf9h

Game Summary

Match: Louisville City FC vs. Rochester Rhinos

Date: Sept. 20, 2017

Venue: Louisville Slugger Field

Kickoff: 7:35 p.m.

Weather: 85 degrees, Sunny

Attendance: 6,698

LouCity Man of the Match: George Davis IV

Scoring

Louisville City FC (1, 1, 2)

Rochester Rhinos (1, 0, 1)

Goals

Louisville City FC

George Davis IV (23’)

Luke Spencer (90+5’)

Rochester Rhinos

Jochen Graf, assist to (44’)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 1 Greg Ranjitsingh, 24 Kyle Smith, 19 Oscar Jimenez, 4 Sean Totsch, 15 Sean Reynolds, 6 Tarek Morad, 36 Paolo DelPiccolo, 8 Guy Abend, 22 George Davis IV, 14 Ilija Ilic (9 Cameron Lancaster - 12’ (12 Luke Spencer - 69’), 10 Brian Ownby (7 Mark-Anthony Kaye - 69’)

Subs not used: 28 Tim Dobrowolski, 80 Devon Williams, 18 Paco Craig, 23 Richard Ballard

Head coach: James O’Connor

Rochester Rhinos: 23 Tomas Gomez, 15 Joe Farrell, 3 Ryan Felix, 25 Sergio Campbell, 7 Ryan James, 2 Ray Lee (4 Bradley Kamdem - 71’), 17 Wal Fall, 11 Kenardo Forbes, 27 Julian Buscher (6 Christiano Francois - 58’), 13 Mike Garzi (24 Rayanne Boukemia - 86’), 12 Jochen Graf

Subs not used: 33 Dan Lynd, 8 Brandon Beresford, 22 Jalen Brown, 5 Dover Jordan

Head coach: Bob Lilley

Discipline

Rochester Rhinos

Ray Lee, yellow (45’)

Ryan James, yellow (61’)

Jochen Graf, yellow (73’)

Tomas Gomes, yellow, (88’)

Joe Farell, yellow (90+4’)

Stats

Louisville City FC / Rochester Rhinos

Shots: 13 / 6

Shots on target: 2 / 1

Possession: 52.4% / 47.6%

Passes: 423 / 382

Corners: 4 / 4

Fouls: 9 / 19

Officials

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referee 1: Johann Pedolzky

Assistant Referee 2: Paul Terry

4th Official: Aaron Hernandez

Official game summary from LouCity media relations