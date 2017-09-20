Longtime family-owned dealership switching hands

Bales Motor has been family owned in Jeffersonville for 65 years. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The iconic Jeep raised high above the Bales Motor Company off I-65 in Jeffersonville catches a lot of eyes.

Soon that car dealership will have a new owner.

Our partners at the News and Tribune report that Bachman Auto Group plans to buy Bales Motor, which has been family owned in Jeff for 65 years.

That purchase will be finalized in October.

