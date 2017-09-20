Bill Gates regrets Control-Alt-Delete

The billionaire Microsoft co-founder admitted Wednesday the Control-Alt-Delete function used to start up Windows computers is an awkward maneuver. (Source: POOL/CNN)

NEW YORK (CNN) - Bill Gates is sorry that he made it so annoying to log in to your computer.

The billionaire Microsoft co-founder admitted Wednesday the Control-Alt-Delete function used to start up Windows computers is an awkward maneuver.

Gates was on a panel at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City when he was asked about it.

"The IBM PC hardware keyboard only had one way that it could get a guaranteed interrupt generated. Clearly the people involved should have put another key on in order to make that work," Gates said. "If I can make one small edit I'd make that a single key operation."

It's a confession Gates has made before.

In 2013, he blamed IBM for the issue.

Back then he said, "We could have had a single button, but the guy who did the IBM keyboard design didn't want to give us our single button."

On Mac computers, users can press a single key to log in.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.