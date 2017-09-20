Pension concerns continue for local Kentucky teachers

The call came in just before 11 p.m. from 6100 Dutchmans Lane in Louisville's Bowman neighborhood.More >>
The call came in just before 11 p.m. from 6100 Dutchmans Lane in Louisville's Bowman neighborhood.More >>
The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Thornberry Avenue, off 7th Street Road in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.More >>
The fire was reported around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Thornberry Avenue, off 7th Street Road in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.More >>
Louisville is looking into using a piece of new technology called SCRAM. It is a continuous alcohol monitoring device that can be worn as an ankle bracelet.More >>
Louisville is looking into using a piece of new technology called SCRAM. It is a continuous alcohol monitoring device that can be worn as an ankle bracelet.More >>
The entire island of Puerto Rico is without power following the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Hundreds are fleeing the areas for safety. But not the Kentucky National Guard. Instead they are heading toward the storm.More >>
The entire island of Puerto Rico is without power following the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Hundreds are fleeing the areas for safety. But not the Kentucky National Guard. Instead they are heading toward the storm.More >>
The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. As of 10:45 p.m., the ramp remains closed.More >>
The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. As of 10:45 p.m., the ramp remains closed.More >>