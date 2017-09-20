Pension concerns continue for local Kentucky teachers

The pension crisis in Kentucky continues to concern educators in the public school system.

Many are anxiously waiting for the special session on Pension Reform. Wednesday evening, several western Kentucky school systems held their own kind of special meeting.

Several hundred teachers coming from multiple counties filled the Daviess County High School auditorium for an information session.

Many used this opportunity to face their state representatives and express their concerns about the future of their retirement income.

While Lawmakers in Kentucky consider changes to the state's pension systems, over 40,000 teachers in the Commonwealth are feeling the effects of the unknown.

Deputy Executive Secretary of the Teachers' Retirement System, Beau Barnes, led a presentation to the crowd.

The floor was then open to questions from the audience.

"Did I understand you to say that you're going to take part of my medical insurance to fund new hires' social security?" A retired teacher of 27-years questioned Beau Barnes on stage.

Outside consultants have recommended the state consider raising the retirement age to 65 and converting from a pension plan to 401Ks for current and new teachers. The problem, in return, the consultants recommend cutting funds from retiree's Medicare.

"This is important. This our livelihood. This is who we are," one local teacher said facing the state representatives in attendance.

"We need some answers," another teacher told the reps. "There is so much uncertainty. That brings rumors. That brings fear. We are all very fearful right now."

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said right now, there's no definite plan in place.

The Pension Reform state legislative session is expected to kick off in October. Bevin has not yet set a date.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.