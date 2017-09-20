1 person shot outside Kaden Tower off Dutchmans Lane

We will update this story as we learn more from police. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

One person was shot outside the Kaden Tower. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot outside Kaden Tower Wednesday night, according to MetroSafe.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. from 6100 Dutchmans Lane in Louisville's Bowman neighborhood. That is at the intersection of Dutchmans Lane and Breckenridge Lane, near the Watterson Expressway.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

We know one person was shot. At this point we do not know the extent of that person's injuries.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we get more information from police.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.