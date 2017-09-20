Hurricane Maria's devastating strength leaves island powerless

Maria paralyzed rescue and recovery efforts, and wiped out power to an entire island. (Source: WAPA/Regional Security System/Chaiza Cardona/Keila Cruz Rodriguez/Aaliyah Bisamber/Tommy Ramos/CNN)

(CNN) - Hurricane Maria has reemerged back into the Atlantic after demolishing Puerto Rico and Dominica, wiping out entire power grids and leaving residents to fend for themselves.

It sounded like a woman screaming at the top of her lungs. A very high-pitched squealing sound and it was coming through every crack in a building.

Hurricane Maria's oppressive flooding and deadly winds turned Puerto Rican streets into raging rapids.

Maria paralyzed rescue and recovery efforts, and wiped out power to the entire island.

The commandant of U.S. Coast Guard made this statement about their work to find people.

"Our first priority is going to be saving of lives. We bring the whole federal family to bear under our national response framework. We'll work in support of the governor of Puerto Rico."

The head of Antigua and Barbuda’s disaster services said the main communications systems for Dominica are down and the only power to the crippled island is from generators and car batteries.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Maria's path of destruction is far from over.

The Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos and parts of the Bahamas are all within its course of chaos.

