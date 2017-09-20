KYANG sending more help to aid hurricane relief

Two crews from the special tactics squadron are headed south for hurricane relief. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Water rushed through the streets of Guayama, Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria's storm surge. (Source: Keila Cruz Rodriguez via CNN)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The entire island of Puerto Rico is without power following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

Maria is being called one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. territory in nearly a century.

The hurricane is now a Category Two as it barrels toward Turks and Caicos.

Hundreds are fleeing the areas for safety.

But not the Kentucky National Guard. Instead they are heading toward the storm.

Their plan is to go to Palm Springs to wait for the hurricane to pass, then go to Saint Maarten or Saint Croix and assess the damage.

For some team members, this is their third trip in a matter of months.

"It takes a lot," Chief Master Sgt. Aaron May with the Air National Guard said. "It takes a lot of commitment, not only for these guys, but their families. You see the aerial port people here, doing their job, getting us out the door. They've been as busy as anyone else. All the units on the base have to be a part of this."

A team from Louisville with the Army Corps of Engineers is in the Virgin Islands, who were also slammed by this storm.

They tell us the devastation is overwhelming.

"I won't lie. The metal shorings they put on the windows were shaking. And some of them actually broke off," Engineer Eric Cheng told us.

Cheng was originally set to be in the islands for one month to help with hurricane relief, but says now his trip is looking to be much longer.

