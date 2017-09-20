Louisville rolls out program to combat repeat DUI offenders

Louisville is looking into using a piece of new technology called SCRAM. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's been 17 years, but Alkeisha Boone can still recall every detail from the day her cousin was killed by a drunk driver.

"Her dad went out to help and was like you know calling 911," Boone said. "When they went out there it was her."

Boone's pain drove her to volunteer with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

She's also supporting a piece of new technology called SCRAM. It is a continuous alcohol monitoring device that can be worn as an ankle bracelet.

"We need to know if they're drinking," Jefferson County District Court Judge Stephani Burke said.

The device falls under Jefferson County's CAMP Program, which targets repeat DUI offenders.

"Our goal as a court and as a community should be to utilize any technology or any efforts that we can implement that will reduce recidivism in DUI offenders," Judge Burke said.

The bracelet samples perspiration every 30 minutes. The data will show if someone has been drinking.

"It's a start," Boone said. "I think you know with the bracelet we also need ignition interlock because that will lock the car."

"You know 99 out of 100 days on these monitors people are sober and that is impressive," Burke said.

The stats are strong, but the device is not cheap. It costs $10 a day and is paid for by the defendant.

If the defendant can't afford it, the company has funds set aside to assist them.

"Ten dollars a day is a lot of money," Metro Councilman David James said. "However, when you think about it, a cost of a DUI, and the deaths and injuries just this year alone - that's a very small amount to pay."

Ten people are participating in the CAMP Program in Jefferson County so far.

