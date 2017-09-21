Crash blocks lanes on I-71 South

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A crash is causing backups on Interstate 71 in Louisville.

The crash was reported on I-71 South near U.S. 42 around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to TRIMARC.

Lanes are expected to be closed for a couple hours. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

