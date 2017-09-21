1 dead in crash involving Louisville Fire & Rescue vehicle; 4 crew members injured

The green Mercury was involved in the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On a day when Louisville firefighters were planning to bury one of their own, a Louisville Fire & Rescue truck was involved in a collision in the Algonquin neighborhood that left one person dead.

The wreck was reported at the intersection of McCloskey Avenue and Algonquin Parkway around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a green Mercury collided with the fire truck that was approaching the intersection in "emergency mode," killing one person. It's not clear if the victim was inside the car or was a pedestrian on the street. Mitchell confirmed that a woman who was in the Mercury was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

A Louisville Fire spokesman said four crew members who were inside the truck were transported to UofL Hospital with minor injuries. All four were treated and released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit and Public Integrity Unit are both investigating.

Flags have been flying at half-staff this week following the death of Louisville Fire Department Sergeant Timothy Groft, who lost his battle with cancer on Saturday.

