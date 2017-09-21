School crossing guard hit by SUV in Owensboro

A school crossing guard was hit by a vehicle in Owensboro Thursday morning.

Police say as a crossing guard at Tamarack Elementary was entering the roadway to stop traffic, an SUV, which was slowing to turn into the school, struck her from behind.

She was rolled onto the hood of the vehicle and then fell to the ground.

Luckily, police say the crossing guard didn't have any apparent injuries, other than pain and soreness where she was struck. She was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Police say alcohol and speed were *not* factors in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

