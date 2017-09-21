Police officer charged with theft of youth league funds

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Theft charges have been filed against an officer with the Clarksville Police Department in connection with the theft of money from a youth football league.

>> MUGSHOTS: September 2017 Roundup

Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Mull said his office has charged Joseph Hoskins with eight counts of theft.

The case involves thousands of dollars that disappeared from the bank account of the Clarksville Little Generals Youth Football League. Board members have previously told WAVE 3 News that Hoskins was the league treasurer.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Clarksville police officer under investigation

Although the money was returned to the account, one of the league board members said when questions were asked to Hoskins about where the money went his story kept changing. It was them when parents went to police.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.