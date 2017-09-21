Parents crowd school board meeting over threat made at McLean Co. High School

There was outrage and confusion between McClean County school officials and parents over a threat made by a student earlier this week.

The McClean County Sheriff said a student was taken into custody after making a threat to harm other students. The student was removed from the school, and no weapons were found after a search of the campus.

However, rumors as to what happened quickly began circulating on social media, saying there was a gun on campus, and there was a hit list out. Both parents and students caught wind of the rumors.

McClean County Superintendent Terry Hayes said the rumors led more than three-quarters of the student body to walk out of class on Thursday. That same night, he and school board put the rumors to rest.

The Superintendent of McLean County Public Schools released a statement about a threat made by a student.

Earlier this week a student made unhealthy remarks, threatening other students. Our Administration takes this kind of behavior very seriously and has investigated the situation. There were no weapons or anything of that nature found from that threat. The student was dealt with swiftly and firmly. We worked closely with our school resource officer and the McLean County Sheriff’s department on that issue. The SRO officer took the student into custody and is currently in the Juvenile Justice System Earlier today, an anonymous post on social media was brought to our attention. School Administration immediately started investigating the allegation. In a short period of time people were sharing and posting false information via social media. McLean County Public Schools takes student safety as our first priority. Even though we feel like our schools are safe, we contacted the McLean County Sheriff’s office to the school today to help ease the community’s mind in regards to many of the false allegations. As Superintendent of McLean County Public Schools, I take student safety very seriously. We hosted a school safety plan review this summer that included Kentucky Center for Safe Schools and our local first responders. We will continue to review our safety plan to assure our students and staff are safe as we continue student learning. Please be aware that we have a Tipline available on our website, please feel free to utilize it as needed. Respectfully, Superintendent Terry Hayes

Sheriff Ken Frizzell told us school resource officers were notified of the threat on Tuesday. After an investigation, they determined the threat was made.

The student accused of the threat was removed from school and taken into custody for second-degree terroristic threatening. Superintendent Hayes told us that student is not in school and won't be until the investigation is complete.

Officials say no weapons were ever actually brought to school.

We've heard from several parents who are upset and say they weren't notified of the threat. Some of them pulled their kids out of school Thursday.

The superintendent said rumors circulated on social media have escalated the situation, and no new threats were made Thursday.

