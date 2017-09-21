Threat made at McLean Co. High School

Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
Dennis Craig Vorhies II was arrested Sept. 20.More >>
Dennis Craig Vorhies II was arrested Sept. 20.More >>
The wreck was reported at the intersection of McCloskey Avenue and Algonquin Parkway around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The wreck was reported at the intersection of McCloskey Avenue and Algonquin Parkway around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Joseph Hoskins has been charged with eight counts of theft in a case involving thousands of dollars that disappeared from the bank account of a youth football league.More >>
Joseph Hoskins has been charged with eight counts of theft in a case involving thousands of dollars that disappeared from the bank account of a youth football league.More >>
The funeral service for Sergeant Tim Groft, a 15-year veteran of Louisville's fire department, is being held at Iroquois Amphitheater.More >>
The funeral service for Sergeant Tim Groft, a 15-year veteran of Louisville's fire department, is being held at Iroquois Amphitheater.More >>