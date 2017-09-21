Threat made at McLean Co. High School

Officials with McLean County High School say a student made a threat Wednesday.

The superintendent tells us that student in not in school and won't be until the investigation is complete.

He says no weapons were ever actually brought to school.

We've heard from several parents who are upset. They say they weren't notified of the threat.

Some of them pulled their kids out of school Thursday.

The superintendent says rumors circulated on social media have escalated the situation, and no new threats were made Thursday.

We are reaching out again to ask why a notification wasn't sent to parents.

We expect to be able to speak with the superintendent again Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.