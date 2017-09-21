Man charged with sexual assault of unconscious woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested on a warrant charging him with rape and sodomy.

The warrant says that Dennis Craig Vorhies II, 45, of Louisville, was at the home of a woman on Aug. 26 when he knocked the woman unconscious and sexually assaulted her.

When the victim came to and yelled for Vorhies to stop, she said Vorhies yelled "that wasn't me" and ran out the front door.

Vorhies was arrested Sept. 20 and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

In August 2013, Vorhies was charged with 1st degree wanton endangerment, abandonment of a minor and endangering the welfare of a child. After he was involved in a traffic accident it was discovered that Vorhies had left his infant child home alone.

