MetroSafe: 3 shot in California neighborhood

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after three people were shot in the California neighborhood, according to MetroSafe.

The shootings were reported in the 2218 Greenwood Avenue at 12:55 p.m. Thursday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The condition of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.