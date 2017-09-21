UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 critical after California neighborhood shooting

The shootings were reported in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue at 12:55 p.m. Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say a shooting in the California neighborhood has left one person dead and two others critically wounded. ,

The shootings were reported in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue at 12:55 p.m. Thursday. All of three victims were taken to University of Louisville where one of them later died.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesman, said detectives are canvassing the area, but they do not have a motive or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

