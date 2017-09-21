Police: Parent facing charges after child left in 105 degree car - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Parent facing charges after child left in 105 degree car at NKY mall

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Christina Krups, Provided Florence Police Department) (Christina Krups, Provided Florence Police Department)
Florence, KY -

A child was left unattended in a hot car in Florence Mall's parking lot Wednesday, according to the Florence Police Department. 

Authorities say they discovered a one-year-old asleep in a 105-degree vehicle. The mother of the child, 29-year-old Christina Krups, left the mall and unlocked the vehicle for the officers. 

The outside temperature was 83 degrees and car's windows were down about an inch. 

[Prosecutor: Mother won't be charged in toddler's hot car death]

The infant did not need any medical assistance but was found with red cheeks. sweating and was left unattended for at least 10 to 15 minutes, according to police. 

Krups was taken into custody and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. The child was released to the care of the father. 

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Teacher accused of bringing students home for sex

    Teacher accused of bringing students home for sex

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-09-20 20:24:41 GMT
    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:20:20 GMT
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.

    More >>

    Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.

    More >>

  • Woman found dead after 2 days in bathroom stall

    Woman found dead after 2 days in bathroom stall

    Thursday, September 21 2017 7:00 AM EDT2017-09-21 11:00:02 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 7:00 AM EDT2017-09-21 11:00:02 GMT

    The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.

    More >>

    The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.

    More >>

  • Bernie Casey, pro football player turned actor, dies

    Bernie Casey, pro football player turned actor, dies

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:55:35 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:45:36 GMT
    (Photo by Ryan Miller/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2014 file photo, Bernie Casey appears after a performance of "The Tallest Tree in the Forest" in in Los Angeles. Casey, the professional football player turned actor known for parts in “R...(Photo by Ryan Miller/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2014 file photo, Bernie Casey appears after a performance of "The Tallest Tree in the Forest" in in Los Angeles. Casey, the professional football player turned actor known for parts in “R...

    Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.

    More >>

    Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly