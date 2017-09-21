Police: Parent facing charges after child left in 105 degree car at NKY mall

A child was left unattended in a hot car in Florence Mall's parking lot Wednesday, according to the Florence Police Department.

Authorities say they discovered a one-year-old asleep in a 105-degree vehicle. The mother of the child, 29-year-old Christina Krups, left the mall and unlocked the vehicle for the officers.

The outside temperature was 83 degrees and car's windows were down about an inch.

The infant did not need any medical assistance but was found with red cheeks. sweating and was left unattended for at least 10 to 15 minutes, according to police.

Krups was taken into custody and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. The child was released to the care of the father.

