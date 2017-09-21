Team USA rules out including NHL draft-eligible prospects

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - General manager Jim Johannson has ruled out the possibility of the U.S. men's hockey team having NHL draft-eligible prospects competing at the Winter Olympics in February.
Johannson tells The Associated Press he doesn't view anyone from the 18-and-younger pool of prospects capable of cracking the projected lineup of non-NHL players, many of whom are opening this season playing in Europe. USA Hockey's assistant executive director says he's also targeting a number of established college players, and would not rule out keeping a spot or two open for members of the U.S. team competing at the World Junior Championships this winter.
Johansson spoke in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday, where he is attending USA Hockey's sixth annual All-American Prospects game. The game features the top 42 U.S.-born players eligible to be selected in the NHL draft in June.
___
For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.More >>
Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
Singer Fergie says even though she and husband Josh Duhamel are splitting up they're still "great friends" who love one another and their young sonMore >>
Singer Fergie says even though she and husband Josh Duhamel are splitting up they're still "great friends" who love one another and their young sonMore >>
Melania Trump is calling on world leaders to come together for the good of their childrenMore >>
Melania Trump is calling on world leaders to come together for the good of their childrenMore >>
The endangered California condor is making a slow but steady comeback in the wild three decades after the giant bird went nearly extinctMore >>
The endangered California condor is making a slow but steady comeback in the wild three decades after the giant bird went nearly extinctMore >>
Gene tests may help gauge who will benefit from cancer immune system treatmentsMore >>
Gene tests may help gauge who will benefit from cancer immune system treatmentsMore >>
President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'More >>
At U.N., Trump threatens North Korea with 'total destruction' if it continues on nuclear weapons pathMore >>
At U.N., Trump threatens North Korea with 'total destruction' if it continues on nuclear weapons pathMore >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over JapanMore >>
The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over JapanMore >>