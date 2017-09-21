CINCINNATI, OH (WAVE) - The Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday they will expand the netting at Great American Ball Park this offseason.

The Reds issued a statement saying their commitment to providing the best ballpark experience includes safety measure.

This was the full statement released by Cincinnati vice president Rob Butcher:

"The Cincinnati Reds plan to install additional netting at Great American Ball Park for the 2018 season, extending new netting to the end of each dugout and replacing the existing netting behind home plate.

The Reds’ ongoing commitment to providing the best ballpark experience includes maintaining the safety and security of our fans.

The expanded netting will be installed during the offseason and will be in place by Opening Day 2018, when the Reds take on the Washington Nationals at 4:10 p.m. ET.

The existing netting meets Major League Baseball’s recommended guidelines, and the new netting will go beyond the standards established by the Commissioner’s Office.

Further information will be available upon installation."

The Reds' announcement comes in light of a young girl being struck by a foul ball at Wednesday's Yankees game.

