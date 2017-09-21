WAVE 3 News Editorial - September 21, 2017: Heritage West Project

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Attracting sporting events to your area can be a difference maker - particularly if you have a facility neighboring states don't have and there is a demand for its use.

Kudos to the Louisville Urban League and the Louisville Sports Commission for laying the groundwork for a project that potentially could draw up to 20,000 people a year, according to the sports commission's CEO.

It is a 4,000 seat Olympic-style indoor track and field facility designed to attract NCAA and amateur championship-level events. The closest comparable venues are in Michigan and Alabama.

This project - called Heritage West - was selected as the preferred development for the land near 30th and West Market streets in the Russell area. The vision is a $30 million mixed-use project featuring shops, restaurants, and perhaps a hotel for visiting athletes and families.

If the track is built it would be available for local high school and college practices and meets as well as NCAA-sanctioned regional and national competitions.

There is much work to do to make this vision a reality. We encourage stakeholders to help bring the concept to fruition.

