TDFN: Week 6 schedule is out

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday brings Week 6 of the high school football season around WAVE Country.

WAVE 3 News will have crews at the following games Friday:

+ North Bullitt (1-4) at Bullitt Central (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

+ Atherton (3-2) at Fern Creek (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

+ Providence (2-3) at Holy Cross (3-2), 7 p.m.

+ St. X (4-0) at PRP (4-), 7 p.m.

+ Trinity (5-0) at Jeffersontown (2-3), 7 p.m.

+ Butler (4-1) at Male (4-1), 7 p.m.

+ Clarksville (0-5) at Silver Creek (5-0), 7 p.m.

+ Madison (1-4) at New Albany (2-3), 7 p.m.

+ Oldham Co (2-2) at South Oldham (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

+ Lexington Christian (5-0) at KCD (50), 7:30 p.m.

+ DeSales (4-0) at Lexington Catholic (3-2), 7: 30 p.m.

