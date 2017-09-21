WWII veteran honored with long-lost medals

It's been the wait of a lifetime. 75 years to be exact. That's when Roscoe Kerr Junior, 94, was just 19-years-old and volunteered to serve in the Army during World War II.More >>
The Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday they will expand the netting at Great American Ball Park this offseason.More >>
Joseph Hoskins has been charged with eight counts of theft in a case involving thousands of dollars that disappeared from the bank account of a youth football league.More >>
The wreck was reported at the intersection of McCloskey Avenue and Algonquin Parkway around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shootings were reported in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue at 12:55 p.m. Thursday.More >>
