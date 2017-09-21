Army releases report in fatal Ft. Campbell helicopter crash

An equipment malfunction is to blame for the deaths of two Fort Campbell soldiers two years ago, according to a report just released.

The report details what was going on minutes before the crash happened -- Everything from what went wrong to who is at fault.

The flight on Dec. 2, 2015, was nothing more than a routine training mission for Kevin Weiss, 32, and Alex Caraballo-Leon, 35, until the crash-causing malfunction occurred.

According to The Leaf-Chronicle, the report says the piece of equipment failed or didn't work at all because it wasn't installed properly and blames three other soldiers for the crash whose names were not released.

The report also shows the helicopter had only flown 50 total hours, and an inspection was done just weeks before the crash. It also states that Weiss, who was a helicopter inspector and repairman, did not meet performance standards.

The Army says they are responding to the accident report and making improvements.

After the investigation's release, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade spokesperson Capt. Kristoffer L. Sibbaluca sent a statement to News 4, saying:

"The safety of our Soldiers is paramount. This was a tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected. We have since implemented all recommendations from the U.S Army Safety Accident Investigation report to ensure we do everything in our power to prevent an accident of this nature."

After the crash happened in 2015, the News 4 I-Team reported this was not the first time routine exercises have turned deadly for airmen. Other fatal crashes occurred in 1988, 1996 and 1999.

