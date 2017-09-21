Army releases report in fatal Ft. Campbell helicopter crash

The Rotunda Committee is tasked with providing context, including educational material, around the statues in the capitol.More >>
The Rotunda Committee is tasked with providing context, including educational material, around the statues in the capitol.More >>
It happened in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 1 p.m. Thursday.More >>
It happened in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 1 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Two Louisville Metro Police officers and a civilian were rushed to the hospital following an injury crash Thursday evening.More >>
Two Louisville Metro Police officers and a civilian were rushed to the hospital following an injury crash Thursday evening.More >>
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Walter Avenue. That's in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.More >>
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Walter Avenue. That's in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.More >>
The wreck was reported at the intersection of McCloskey Avenue and Algonquin Parkway around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The wreck was reported at the intersection of McCloskey Avenue and Algonquin Parkway around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>