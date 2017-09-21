3 arrested in connection to funeral home burglary

Police say the suspect is James Neal Sullivan. He has been arrested. (Source: Watson & Hunt Funeral Chapel )

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - Three people have been charged in connection to a funeral home burglary, during which a deceased man's clothes were stolen.

The arrests come after a search warrant was executed as a home in White Mills Wednesday, where police found several items stolen from Watson Hunt Funeral Home.

Officers also found drugs, paraphernalia, a firearm and detonation cords.

Police arrested Jennifer Kay Wills, 38, and Gary Hawks, 55, while serving the warrant.

Wills is charged with receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.

Hawks faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing/distributing explosives without a permit, and possession of marijuana.

Police say the suspect in the burglary is James Neal Sullivan, 35. He was not at the house during the search but was found Thursday and arrested. His mugshot is not yet available.

Sullivan faces a third degree burglary charge.

The Leitchfield Police Department, assisted by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force and Kentucky State Police executed the search warrant.

