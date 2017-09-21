Police: Pedestrian hit, killed after running into street

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police say a man died after running into the street, into the path of a car.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Walter Avenue. That's in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.

Officers say they believe the man ran into the street, hitting the front of a car. They will continue to investigate.

The man was rushed to University Hospital with serious injuries. He died hours later.

His identity has not been released.

No charges are expected against the driver.

